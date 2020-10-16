Omar Apollo Gets Boo'd Up With Kali Uchis For New Single "Hey Boy"

Releasing two critically acclaimed EPs in 2018 and 2019, Omar Apollo courted attention from major labels and fans who were drawn to his Prince-inspired bedroom jams.

2020 was a radically different year and he reflected this different mindset on his newest EP, Apolonio, which releases today on all streaming services.

He steps out of the guitar-focused ballads he came up with and explores different textures with assistance from outside producers like "Money Trees," "90210," and "Worst Behavior" beatmaker DJ Dahi.

With "Hey Boy," he recruits Kali Uchis, who takes the stage and steals the show with her stunning vocals: "always on your mind, you could call it haunting/papi, ven pa aca and see this ass in person."

Although the song is just under two minutes long, it's a good example of how Omar Apollo is able to create such an immersive vibe with his instrumentation.

Check out the video for "Hey Boy" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I wonder how you really feel about me

I love those feelings that you bottled, you should pour em on me

Baby, I can't believe you had to live a life without me

Come here and show me how you feel, I wanna see if it's real