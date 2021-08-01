mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Offset Jim & Kenny Beats Team Up For Tantalizing Banger "Face Card"

Alexander Cole
August 01, 2021 13:37
Image via Offset Jim

Face Card
Offset Jim
Produced by Kenny Beats

Offset Jim and Kenny Beats make a dynamic duo on "Face Card."


Oakland artist Offset Jim has been making big moves as of late thanks to a steady stream of new singles and projects that showcase his cold as ice flow and braggadocios lyrics. The artist has been catching the eye of various high-profile artists and producers, including Kenny Beats who has had a dominant last few years in the industry. Recently, the two teamed up for a brand new track called "Face Card," which has both artists showing off their vast talents.

With this track, Kenny Beats delivers some menacing production that is full of guitars, crisp drums, and unique samples that complement Offset Jim's voice. There is a lot of flexing being done on this track, and you can tell that Offset Jim feels as confident as ever. Overall, it's a solid track that you can check out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

International trapper, sendin' boxes through the stateline
Crush a n***a dreams if he think he finna take mine (Come on)
Shit like this don't come up overnight, see, shit like this, it take time
Remember I was broke, procrastinatin', used to waste time (Shh)

Offset Jim
