Offset has his hands full these days. He's currently revving up to drop new solo music following the release of the Baby Keem-produced "54321" and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, "CODE." And while there might be some tension between himself and Quality Control, he isn't allowing these headaches to prevent him from tending to his fatherly duties.



Offset of Migos attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Offset made his way to his son Kody's first football game, which ultimately cost him upwards of $50K. The Migos rapper revealed that he dropped a hefty bag on a PJ in order to make sure he can be present for his son's big moment.

"Spent 50k on jet to make Kody first football game ……can’t miss these moments," he wrote on Twitter.

Even with a career that's as demanding as Offset's, he explained to People that it's imperative that he's present in his children's lives. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's a priority to me," he said.

'Set said that he understood that having wealth and fame is something that might seem cool to his kids now. However, he's working towards providing them with "structure" to understand how to navigate the world when they're older.

"I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up and it's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour," he said. "That's my biggest thing, I don't want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure."

