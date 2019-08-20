There are no shortage of Off-White x Nike sneaker collaborations dropping this Fall/Winter season, ranging from the women's Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer SP pack to the collection of Off-White x Nike Vapor Street colorways.

Additionally, Virgil Abloh's beloved brand has plans to release a trio of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows. Among the colorways set to drop is a "Pine Green" rendition, as well as the newly unveiled University Red joint.

According to sneaker source @Pyleaks, the third Off-White x Nike Dunk Low will come in the following colorway: "University Gold/White/Midnight Navy." All three sneakers are on tap to launch in October, each pair priced at $170.

Take a look at the "Pine Green" version in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for official images of the full collection.