Virgil Abloh's Nike collabs show no signs of slowing, as there are reportedly multiple Off-White x Nike projects in the works for the Fall/Winter campaign.

For instance, a "Pine Green" Off-White x Nike Dunk Low is slated to drop in October, as are three all-new colorways of the Off-White x Nike Vapor Street. According to sneaker source @PyLeaks, the trio of women's Vapor Streets will be available on October 3 for the retail price of $190.

The kicks will reportedly come in the following colorways, "Black/White/Black/Laser Fuchsia," "Polarized Blue/Tour Yellow/Sail," "Tour Yellow/Black/Light Bone." Each pair will come equipped with a spiked outsole similar to the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 collection that made its debut in May.

Take an early look at the Fuchsia colorway of the Off-White x Nike Vapor Street in the tweet embedded below and stay tuned for images of the full collection.