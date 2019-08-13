Virgil Abloh has even more track-inspired Off-White x Nike sneaker collabs in the works, branching off the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 collection that made its debut in May.

Among the spiked-outsole sneakers set to release in the coming weeks are a trio of Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer SPs, which will reportedly be available in women's sizes.

Each of the three feature a grid-like netting atop the Waffle Racer upper, with a unique lacing system and the familiar Off-White detailing such as the orange tag on the Nike Swoosh and a pine green zip tie. The kicks will reportedly launch on September 5 at select Nike retailers and Nike.com.

A similarly styled pack of Off-White x Nike Vapor Streets is rumored to debut in October. Click here for more details on that collection and continue scrolling for a closer look at the Waffle Racer SP collab.

