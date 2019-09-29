Virgil Abloh has been a darling of the fashion industry over the last few years and has been excelling as the creator of Off-White. His work with the streetwear giant landed him a gig with Louis Vuitton and has made him one of the people every brand wants to collaborate with. Nike is no exception to that rule and back in 2017, Abloh and the swoosh linked up for "The Ten" collection. Two years later, the collab is still going strong and the pair have been linking up on some different silhouettes.

This time around, Abloh is setting his sights on the iconic Nike Dunk Low and is coming through with three colorways including "Gold/Navy," "Pine Green," and "University Red." All three colorways are pretty clean and contain that Off-White DIY aesthetic Virgil has become known for over the years. Thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some on-foot images of these kicks and they're looking pretty incredible. If you're a fan of the Off-White x Nike collabs these are going to be a must-cop.

For now, these are expected to drop in October but a concrete release date has not been determined. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.