As he fights for his freedom in Sweden, ASAP Rocky has been getting a lot of love & support from his peers back here in the States. Everyone from Kanye West & Donald Trump to Quavo & countless others have all come to the defense of the Harlem rapper during his unnecessary incarceration. Over the weekend, Vigirl Abloh decided to jump on the Rocky support-train and show some love by debuting a never before record during his DJ set at Melt Festival in Germany.

“With this we’re gonna get Rocky home right quick. Pull out your phone, record this one, this a very rare one,” Virgil tells the crowd before the songs begins.

“Mister Frankenstein, Oh, Victor Frankenstein/ I’m Doctor Frankenstein/ I’m outchea saving lives/ Igor by my side/ That’s right, I made you slime/ Tyler, create you guys, nevermind,” Rocky raps over the eery & minimalistic beat done by Swedish House Mafia. Then when the tempo picks up, Rocky continues…“Iced out pendant, Jesus/ Iced out cross, missed out on church last weekend/ Iced to his chain, had a Dodgers pendant/ Know that I'ma sin, lord forgive us (Woo)/ I’ma go to church next Christmas.”

Although not much is known about the unreleased track, like where it’ll live or when it’ll be dropping, Swedish House Mafia reportedly confirmed on Instagram that the track is indeed titled “Frankenstein.”

While we patiently wait for Rocky’s release, check out the lengthy snippet (below) and let us know what you think. (See 2nd slide in IG post for song)