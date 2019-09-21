Virgil Abloh is on top of the world when it comes to the fashion world and as far as sneakers are concerned, he's been killing it in that space as well. For the last two years, Abloh and his signature brand Off-White have been working with sportswear juggernaut Nike on some incredible DIY version of already established silhouettes. The collab began with "The Ten" collection and now it has manifested itself in other classic models.

The next shoe to receive Virgil's classic aesthetic is the Nike Dunk Low which is set to release next month in three different colorways. One of those colorways is the "University Red" offering which can be viewed below. As you can see, the shoe has red overlays on top of a silver base. There are red laces and an orange rope lace which is interwoven throughout the upper. It makes for an incredibly clean DIY look which will appeal to all of you minimalist sneakerheads out there.

There is no concrete release date for these but stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to bring it to you. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this upcoming model.