Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand has done some incredible collaborations over the last few years. His best work, however, has come with the likes of Nike as he has delivered plenty of silhouettes and dope colorways to the table. Fans have been enamored with his Nike Air Force 1 Low collaborations which typically feature a solid upper and a silver Nike swoosh. The "MCA" blue Air Force 1 Low was a big hit, and now, he is gearing up to release a "Lemonade" offering.

In the official images below, you can see that this model is very simple in its color scheme. As the name would suggest, the upper is covered in yellow leather, all while we get the infamous Silver swoosh on the side. It is yet another dope Off-White x Nike model that will certainly have all of the sneakerheads rushing to their computers to cop some new kicks.

As one can imagine, this will be yet another limited release, although a date has yet to be announced. However, Off-White recently noted that the shoes will be sold at select stores sometime in the near future. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest details surrounding this shoe.

Image via Nike

