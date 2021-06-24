Virgil Abloh and Off-White are set to have a big year when it comes to their efforts with Nike and Jordan Brand. For instance, Off-White has a 50-piece Nike Dunk Low pack coming out in August. The "Dear Summer" collection is easily the most ambitious thing Virgil Abloh has put together in quite some time and fans are extremely excited to get their hands on a colorway or two. Later in the year, Virgil will be dropping two new Air Jordan 2 Low colorways, including a white and red Chicago model, as well as a black and blue offering.

Both of these models can be found in the Instagram posts below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. As you can see, the Off-White aesthetics work very well on the Air Jordan 2 Low which is an otherwise overlooked model in the Jumpman library. Virgil is good at bringing the best out of certain silhouettes, and he certainly pulls that off with the Air Jordan 2 Low.

As for the release date, it is now being reported that these will be dropping on September 23rd although a price has yet to be determined. Jordan Brand has yet to make the release date official, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest details. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.