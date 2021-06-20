Virgil Abloh's Off-White aesthetic has made its way to various Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers over the last few years. It makes sense as to why this would be the case when you consider how Off-White is one of the biggest streetwear and fashion brands in the world. Abloh's work with Nike has been heralded as some of the best sneaker collaborations ever, and four years after the infamous "The Ten" collection, Virgil is still working with the Beaverton brand.

The latest Off-White x Jumpman sneaker to be teased is a white and red Air Jordan 2 Low, which has already been heralded by fans as one of Virgil's best creations yet. While the white and red model has been receiving love, another colorway has now surfaced on the internet thanks to @zsneakerheadz. This new colorway has a black base with blue highlights and red laces. In the images below, you can see what this new model looks like compared to the red and white version, and for now, it looks just as good.

A release date has not been determined for either of these shoes although if physical versions exist, then we imagine they will be out sooner rather than later. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.