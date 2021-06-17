If you have been a sneakerhead for a while now, then you were probably outside for "The Ten" collection which was Virgil Abloh's first collection with Nike. While many of the silhouettes were beloved by many, the shoe that everyone wanted was the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 with Off-White aesthetics. This sneaker was an instant classic and it continued to inspire new Off-White Air Jordan collaborations. The latest Off-White x Jordan shoe to drop was the creamy beige Air Jordan 4 from last year, and now, it seems like a brand new Off-White x Jumpman shoe is on the horizon.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 2 Low will officially be receiving some of Virgil's signature aesthetics. In the mockup found below, the shoe is covered in white materials while we get some red near the back. There are some 3M elements to be had here and when it comes to the Off-White aesthetic, we get "AIR" written on the heel all while the shoe will come with a black hangtag.

As it stands, there is no release timeline for this shoe although it is expected to be coming out sometime in the future. Let us know what you think of the new model, in the comments below.