Virgil Abloh and Nike have been changing the sneaker game with their various Off-White collaborations over the last three years. Fans of these sneakers have been blessed with a ton of releases, although as one can imagine, every single one has been limited which has led to a whole lot of frustration.

The latest of these collabs to surface is the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in the "Sail" colorway. As the name suggests, we are given a creamy beige upper with some yellow discolorations throughout. From there, the midsole is black with some red highlights on the shark teeth. The tongue has that signature Jordan 5 3M silver that will prove to be reflective depending on the light conditions. This color scheme is the opposite of what fans saw back in February, with the "Metallic Silver" offering.

For those of you who are going to attempt to buy these, they will be dropping as of Thursday, October 29th for $225 USD through the Nike SNKRS App, as well as some retailers. As always, expect these to be extremely limited, resulting in an extra-helping of Ls. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

