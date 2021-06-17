If you are a big fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then 2021 has been nothing short of exciting and overwhelming. With so many new colorways making their way to the market, fans have been given an abundance of choices, and in just a few months, Virgil Abloh will be giving us 50 more, in what should prove to be his most ambitious Off-White x Nike collection yet. That's right, Off-White and Nike are coming through with 50 new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low and the collection is going to be called "Dear Summer."

Numbers 2-49 will have a white and grey upper although the main difference will be the colors of the laces. From there, the first colorway will be a unique white and yellow offering while the 50th pair is an all-black model. This is an overwhelming amount of colorways to be released at the same time although if you know anything about Abloh, you know that he likes to go big with his projects.

Now, it is being reported by Nike that the shoe will be released exclusively through the SNKRS app and invitations will begin rolling out as of August 9th. This essentially means that the release will be spread out over a few days.

Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

