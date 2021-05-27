Virgil Abloh's work with Nike has been praised over the last four years and despite coming through with a plethora of dope releases, it doesn't seem like Abloh is going to be stopping anytime soon. He recently teased 50 new Off-White x Nike Dunk Low models and now, he has another new Nike Air Force 1 Low on the way. In fact, the shoe used to be dubbed "University Gold" although now it seems like Nike is going with the name "Lemonade."

The name of the shoe makes sense when you consider how it is covered in yellow leather, all while the Nike swoosh is silver. We also get the signature Off-White hangtag which is what most sneaker collectors are looking for. This shoe is part of Abloh's new ICA Boston exhibition called “Figures of Speech” which is set to take place between July and September.

Despite the official photos, we still don't know the release date for these so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and information. While you wait for the shoe's release, let us know what you think of the color scheme, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

