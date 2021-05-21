Virgil Abloh has consistently been regarded as one of the best designers in the fashion world. While his designs are certainly polarizing, Abloh has been able to captivate streetwear and fashion enthusiasts who like to see something different yet eerily similar at the same time. Back in 2017, Abloh grew his profile by working with Nike on the infamous "The Ten" collection which remains highly regarded as one of the best Nike collabs of all time.

Since 2017, Abloh has dropped a plethora of other Nike sneakers including the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 "MCA." For months now, fans have been anticipating another Air Force 1 Low, called "University Gold." According to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is actually going to be released in the month of July, and you can see some photos below. The shoe is essentially dressed in yellow leather all while the Nike swoosh on the side is silver. Overall, it's a pretty phenomenal look and we're sure all of the Off-White fans out there will be rushing to get a pair.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed although with these dropping sometime in the summer, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to keep you updated on these kicks.