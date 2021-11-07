Off-White and Nike have been collaborating on some pretty amazing sneakers over the last few years. This year, they have decided to continue their ways with an Air Jordan 2 Low offering that will drop in two different colorways. Yesterday, the brand revealed the "Varsity Red" model, and today, we have the official images for the "Varsity Royal" colorway.

As you can see in the photos down below, the shoe has a mostly black leather base, all while blue trim is found throughout. The usual Off-White details can be found here as there is writing on the side and a zip tag on the laces. It is the DIY aesthetic that fans love from Virgil Abloh and there is no doubt that these are going to be highly sought after on release day.

This colorway will be dropping alongside the "Varsity Red" model through the Nike SNKRS App on Friday, November 12th for a price of $250 USD. These are going to be extremely limited, so be sure to prepare yourself for the inevitable L on the SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

