Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand has been working with Nike for quite some time now and together, they have developed some dope takes on old classics, all while delivering new silhouettes. In 2022, the two sides will be marking the five-year anniversary of their partnership together, and to celebrate, they will be dropping some new shoes. We have seen various teasers and leaks as to what these shoes would be, and now, we are getting a concrete look at what appears to be an Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid.

In IG posts from @die_sel66 and @spicychickenwings, we can see a black and a white version of the shoe, and as you can see, there is a lot going on here. Both shoes have the iconic Off-White writing on the sides, while the midsole offers up these patches with some blue, pink, and green spikes. All of this comes together quite nicely and if you are a fan of the Off-White aesthetic, then perhaps these will sway you towards a purchase.

At this time, there is no release date for the shoe although indications are currently pointing towards a Spring 2022 release. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via spicychickenwings