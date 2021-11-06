Virgil Abloh's Off-White and Nike have collaborated a lot over the past few years. Even four years deep, they still continue to work on new shoes, and over the past few months, we have seen a plethora of teasers for an Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration. There are two colorways coming, including the "Varsity Red" model which can be found in the official images below.

As you can see, the shoe has a white base with red and black trim throughout. All of the iconic Off-White aesthetics are here including the writing on the side and the hangtag on the laces. There is also a special box for these that will contain holes and some wings graphics all the way throughout. Needless to say, this is a special collab.

If you are planning on copping this new collab, you can attempt to do so as of Friday, November 12th when these drop on the SNKRS App for a price of $250 USD. These are going to be very limited, so be sure to be ready on release day, otherwise you might miss out on your one true chance to cop a pair.

Image via Nike

