Odunsi (The Engine) & WANI Search Inward For "Better Days"

Yesterday was yesterday, today is today. Odunsi (The Engine) kept his unbelievable momentum going strong by unveiling the split singles Better Days / Wetin Dey, at the tail end of the week. While I gather the A side -- B side split was rendered that way on purpose- I went about reviewing the second first, but not out of irreverence. I just found the whole idea of a nuptial getting ransacked by partygoers, wildly entertaining. But as it turns out, it was ignorant of me to gloss over the other song, "Better Days."

What strikes me in particular- is that on "Better Days" sings of taking shots straight to the liver with the innocence of a debutant. But deeper into the record, you get a sense of Odunsi's latent "experience," and his charm. In the spirit of making something new of the "love ballad," Odunsi shows an unwillingness to coddle his would-be romantic subject, and that's all there is to it. Bitterness and sweetness are one and the same. Odunsi's 2019 is one for the record books. Be on the lookout for more, from the rising Nigerian songster.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty is a stone-cold killer, uh

Two shots to my liver

I don't judge, everybody is a sinner, uh

Here for the holidays

Two passports so she getaway

- Odunsi (The Engine)