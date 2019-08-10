Odunsi (The Engine) Gives Away His Marital Rites On "Wetin Day"

In recent years, Nigeria's burgeoning music scene has splintered off in different directions, with West African highlife always at the root of its identity. At the forefront of these changes stands Odunsi (The Engine), an artist with a nameplate that infers hyper-productivity: the only way to keep pace in the burgeoning Lagos state.

Just this week, Odunsi offered his followers a couplet of singles for a double-sided EP titled Better Days / Wetin Dey. For anyone with a dour demeanor, "Wetin Day" is a particularly rousing choice to begin your inquisition into all things Odunsi.

Bear in mind, the young up and comer is no stranger to the world of Afrofusion, as he and others have come to call it (the scene). Last year, he struck pay dirt on his debut project rare.- coupled with the success of the project's lead single "Tipsy" featuring RAYE. Check out "Wetin Day" and be sure to hit us with your thoughts below the write-up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two shots for the weekend

Riding 'round town, no ceiling

Opps stay schemin'

We never watch that we living

Lil' mana got reasons to let it all out this evening.

- Odunsi (The Engine)