Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the flashiest wide receivers in the NFL over the last few years and he continues to be one of the most talked-about players off of the field. The Cleveland Browns wideout has been the subject of plenty of rumors especially after the team played abysmally this past season. Some think OBJ could be on his way out although it remains to be seen what happens with him.

For now, OBJ has an entire offseason to enjoy life and spend time with his loved ones, including his new girlfriend, model Lauren Wood. OBJ is constantly in her comments gassing her up and now that the season is officially over for him, he is ramping up his efforts. Recently, Wood posted herself in an Iron Maiden shirt. This led to OBJ writing "Finger long azzzzhailll !! 😭😭😭 “Get a grip..."

Wood has been spotted at some Browns games this season and the two seem to have an incredibly supportive relationship. Beckham has some big decisions to make in the offseason and he will certainly be leaning on Wood to guide him in the right direction.

