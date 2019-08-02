Odell Beckham Jr. is primed for a big season in 2019, as the 26-year old Pro Bowler joins a revamped and potentially explosive Cleveland Browns offense. Beckham Jr. has spoke about how excited he is to get going with his new team, and judging from the training camp footage that surfaced on Friday, he is completely locked in.

According to Cleveland Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich, OBJ rattled off 100 straight catches during today's session, including a series of one-handed snags from close range. Check out the mesmerizing footage in the video embedded below.

The Browns acquired Beckham Jr. in exchange for their 2019 first round pick (which turned out to be Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence), a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers. The Giants originally selected Beckham 12th overall out of LSU in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he racked up over 1,300+ receiving yards with 10 or more touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. In 12 games with the G-Men last year, OBJ caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland will kickoff the 2019 season on September 8, at home against the Tennessee Titans. Then, it's on to MetLife Stadium, as OBJ makes his return to the place he called home for his first five seasons, as the Browns take on the New York Jets on Monday night.