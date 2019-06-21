Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't be happier to be out of New York.

In an interview with Jacob Davey of Complex, OBJ explained that he didn't think he could reach his potential while playing for the G-Men, and he thinks his football will benefit being in an environment in Cleveland where he can be himself.

"I can't wait to get going. I just felt with the Giants I was just stuck at a place that wasn't working for me anymore. I felt like I wasn't going to be able to reach my full potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn't see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I'm just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role."

The Browns acquired the 26-year old star wide receiver in exchange for their 2019 first round pick (which turned out to be Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence), a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers. The Giants originally selected Beckham 12th overall out of LSU in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he racked up over 1,300+ receiving yards with 10 or more touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. In 12 games with the G-Men last year, OBJ caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland will kickoff the 2019 season on September 8, at home against the Tennessee Titans. Then, it's on to MetLife Stadium, as Odell Beckham Jr. makes his return to the place he called home for his first five seasons, as the Browns take on the New York Jets on Monday night.