It's sad to say but the Cleveland Browns have been a colossal disappointment this season. It appeared as though they were actually going to be good but so far, they have turned out to be a massive bust who sits at a record of 2-4. Coming off of a bye-week, the Browns will now be tasked with playing the New England Patriots who are 7-0 and look as though they can't be beaten. Regardless, the Browns are pretty confident heading into the game, even if their confidence isn't exactly earned.

Heading into this weekend's game, Odell Beckham Jr. was asked about what it's like playing against head coach Bill Belichick and whether or not he's much of a trash talker. As it turns out, Belichick is known for his pre-game jabs although they're a little cold and uninspired.

"I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you," Beckham said when asked what Belichick tells him before games.

This game should be an interesting one as the Browns will be motivated to finally get a win against a good team. If the Browns were the team to beat the Patriots, it would certainly cause quite a stir throughout the league and we're here for it.