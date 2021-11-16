Odell Beckham Jr. made his debut with the Los Angeles Rams last night and while there was a lot of hype surrounding the game, things didn't go according to plan. Matthew Stafford laid another egg during a primetime game, and the Rams got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers, 31-10. Overall, it just wasn't the game that the Rams were hoping for, and the same can certainly be said of OBJ, who still needs to learn the offense.

The wide receiver caught two passes for 18 yards last night, and after the game, he admitted that the match was certainly a disappointing one. Despite that, Beckham Jr. remains very optimistic about the future, and he is ready to get back to work as the Rams have a bye week.

“I was excited. I feel like I was ready for the moment. I’ve been through so much and God has put me in this position for that moment. And, it just wasn’t our night,” he said per ESPN. “I’ll be here, I’ll be working out. I had a baby hiatus with everything that was going on. Emotionally it was a lot. So now I get to get back in the lab, get to work, and get through the playbook. You lick your wounds and get ready for one of the best teams in the NFL in Green Bay at Lambeau.”

The Rams are still one of the better teams in the entire league right now, so there is still time to make adjustments. As for Odell, the Rams are going to need to prove to him that they are for real if they want to keep him on the roster next season.

