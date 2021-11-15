Just last week, Odell Beckham Jr. officially signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he will get to play for a team that is supposedly good enough to even contend for a Super Bowl this year. Regardless, OBJ is now playing with a much better quarterback and he will be playing within an offensive scheme that is actually tailored to his skill set. Needless to say, it is a very good time to be Odell.

In fact, Odell is so excited to be playing for the Rams that yesterday, he took to Twitter with a special hype video that pays homage to Biggie's infamous track off of Life After Death called "Going Back To Cali."

As you can see in the clip above, Odell is woken up early in the morning by a phone call, which is exactly what happens in Biggie's video. He then hops on a plane to Los Angeles, all while "Going Back To Cali" plays in the background. In many ways, it is a victory lap of sorts for Odell, who is now going to play in a city that he truly has love for.

His first game with the Rams is going to go down tonight as his new team takes on their divisional rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers.