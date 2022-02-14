Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talented wide receivers in the entire NFL, although, over the past couple of years, he has been beaten down by some bad seasons in New York and Cleveland. This past season, OBJ was eventually released by the Browns, which left him as a free agent who could pick and choose his next team. While many thought he would go to Green Bay, OBJ chose the Los Angeles Rams, and it ultimately paid off.

Last night, the wide receiver won his first Super Bowl trophy, as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20. It was a huge win that saw OBJ score a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Rams an early lead. Unfortunately, OBJ hurt his knee in the second quarter and never came back into the game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Throughout the second half of the Super Bowl, OBJ seemed distraught on the sidelines, especially as the Rams' offense faltered down the stretch. In the end, however, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp had the last laugh, which allowed OBJ to get that Lombardi trophy.

After the game, OBJ was emotional and could be seen crying while hugging his expecting girlfriend, as well as the rest of his family. It was a beautiful moment for a player who has gone through so much over the course of his career.

For now, his knee injury remains a mystery for the Rams, however, OBJ will always remember his Super Bowl touchdown, which can be seen below.

