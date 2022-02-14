Yesterday, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Superbowl LVI. Not only was this a huge win for the Rams, who had only snagged one championship prior to last night’s win, but it was also a huge moment for OBJ. Beckham was a crucial player in the first half of the game but left in the second quarter after a knee injury. Though he was not present for the last two quarters, OBJ was emotional over his first Superbowl win.

Supporting his longtime friend, Drake not only placed a $1.5M bet on the Rams, but he also dedicated a poem to OBJ on Instagram following their win.

Amy Sussmna/Getty Images

“I wish I got my flowers when everything was rosey/How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosey/Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy,” he said on Instagram. The post is accompanied by a picture of Beckham walking the field.

Drake has never been shy about his friendship with Beckham. The player appeared in his “Laugh Now, Cry Later” music video last year. Last night’s bet included $600K on the Rams for a win and an additional $500K on Beckham that he would have over 62.5 receiving yards. Drake also put down $500K that Beckham would score a touchdown. In total, the rapper would garner over CA2.9 million in Bitcoin, equating to $2M.

Beckham is also expecting his first child with girlfriend Lauren Wood in the next few weeks.



