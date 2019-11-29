Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are two of the biggest friends in the NFL. The two have known each other since they were teenagers and even got to play at LSU together. Now, they are playing for the Cleveland Browns and line up on opposite sides of the field every single Sunday. These two are among the NFL's best wide receivers and their friendship has managed to persist for so long.

Landry recently celebrated his 27th birthday and OBJ felt as though it was necessary to get him a stylish new gift. To mark the occasion, Beckham Jr. hooked his friend up with a $110,000 Patek Philippe 5980 Nautilus. According to TMZ, the watch was made in part by Gabriel The Jeweler who has a long list of celebrity clients.

Beckham has been known for his tastes over the years and watches are amongst his favorite possessions. This season, OBJ has caught a lot of flack for wearing watches on the field and now, Landry has the hardware to land himself that very same criticism. We're sure Landry was appreciative of the gift as who wouldn't be happy about a six-figure watch, especially a Patek Philippe.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the watch. Was this gift too much or perfect considering their friendship?