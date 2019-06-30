Odell Beckham Jr. recently honored the memory of a deceased fan. The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver shared the unfortunate news on Twitter that a dedicated supporter of his, Pat Green, died in an ATV accident this week. According to reports by Cleveland.com, Green died this past Thursday night on Put-in-Bay's South Bass Island in Ohio. The teen had recently graduated high school and was the passenger of an ATV being driven by an 18-year-old man. The authorities share that the ATV driver made a sharp turn at a high speed around 8 PM which caused the vehicle to roll over. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is not something any parent, coach, or player should have to deal with. He was a special kid, and he touched a lot of people’s hearts," shared Green's former football coach, Josh Wells. The late teenager had plans of attending the University of Cincinnati in the fall. Green was a punter for his high school football team and proudly wore the No. 13 in honor of his favorite athlete Odell, whom he followed since his days at LSU. "Anyone's who around Pat would know this would mean the world to him. He would be beside himself right now," stated Green's friend, Michael Finnegan, when he saw Odell's tweet. "[...] Rec basketball, football, baseball—he was always."

RIP.

[Via]