The Obamas have just gotten the keys to their new digs on Martha's Vineyard. The exclusive vacation spot is where celebrities and the elite like to kick back and you can now add the Obamas to the prestigious list. The home previously belonged to Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and was purchased by the former president and first lady for $11.75 million. According to TMZ, it was originally listed at $14,850,000 but the Obamas closed the deal at a cool few million under the asking price.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Michelle and Barack rented the house over the summer and fell in love with the residence in the process. The home boasts 6,900 square feet, 7 bedrooms, a pool, two guest wings, vaulted ceilings, and an outdoor fireplace. The 29-acre property also has a boathouse and a private beach for ultimate privacy. The home is a great real estate investment but it is also a great place to make memories for the former first family.

The brokers on the deal were Tom LeClair and Gerret Conover from LandVest.

Given how accomplished the power couple are it makes sense that they would seek rest and relaxation in the luxurious neighborhood and home. Congratulations to the Obamas on the new abode!