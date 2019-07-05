Fresh off reporting Michael Porter Jr.'s latest setback, a sprain to his left knee, ESPN journalist Marc J. Spears has published an op-ed in which he reveals the ramifications that nearly led to him calling it quits on his pursuit of an NBA career. Throughout the piece, Spears included quotes taken from a private conversation he and Porter conducted in recent time.

"There were times I was ready to give it up," Porter confessed to Spears. "There were just some really, really tough, dark days. I'm not gonna lie." The will to compete, not to mention the support of friends, family and his Denver Nuggets' teammates prevented him from exercising that option.

Elsa/Getty Images

As you've likely noticed, Porter, a lottery pick in last year's draft, was still working towards making his NBA debut when Summer League commenced this past week. An awkward landing during minicamp leading up to his debut has all but ruled him out for Summer League action. After undergoing an examination by team officials, Porter was diagnosed with a left knee sprain, separate from the debilitating back injuries that have caused him the delay, thus far.

“I can be as good as God wants me to be if my body holds up like I know it will and I work how I know I will," he continued. "I want to be one of the best players to ever play. And it was crazy, going through what I’ve gone through. But that’s my goal.”

Thankfully, with Michael's decision to continue with his aspirations, consigned to fate, the 2nd-year NBA pivot is still a firm believer in his limitless potential, as the above quote is sure to note. While little information on his current knee injury is sparse, there's still a strong possibility MPJ can work himself back to full strength in time for the season opener if cleared for contact in time for training camp that is... He certainly has all the attributes you'd look for in a high achiever fixated on joining elite company in the NBA.