Michael Porter is a cursed individual, and by Jove, I do hope the hex comes to an end soon. After missing the majority of his inaugural season in the NCAA, MPJ declared for the 2018 NBA Draft where he was selected just inside the lottery. Had it not been for injury concerns, Porter would have likely slotted in the Top 5 next to Bagley, Ayton, Young, Doncic and whomever.

Nevertheless, Porter's first season in the NBA wasn't altogether wasted due injury, because he spent time learning the ways of a professional basketball player on a winning team. At a certain point last season, The Sixers' discussed trading a damaged Markelle Fultz for the injured Porter but were ultimately rebuffed at the gate. Soon after, Porter Jr. underwent a second surgical procedure with a special interest in alleviating an ailing lumbar spine.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Before under the knife, Porter declared his intentions to suit up for the 2019-2020 NBA Season opener. Unfortunately, a left knee sprain Porter suffered during the minicamp has put a dent in his seasonal outlook. The injury, although separate from the issues that sidelined for two years in succession, will likely prevent him from suiting up in the Summer League tournament(s).

“You feel bad, because the kid has been putting in a lot of work, and he was excited to play,” Nuggets Summer League coach Jordi Fernandez told the press just yesterday. “But obviously the most important thing for him is to be ready for the NBA season. Again, it’s nothing major."

Porter suffered the injury while aggressively driving along the baseline. As he drew closer to the basket, a player in defense switches over, meeting him in the air. Upon landing awkwardly, Porter Jr. winced in pain, shot his free-throws, then waltzed off to the sidelines to seek medical attention. Here's to hoping the injury is only superficial, and he'll be ready for tip-off in October.

[Via]