The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards on Monday with the help of Snoop Dogg, who announced the selections in a live stream from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominations come after NBC declared that they would not air the awards show due to a report from Los Angeles Times which found there were zero Black members within the HFPA.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, January 9; however, it is unclear where the ceremony will air.



As for the nominations, Succession dominated the TV categories with five total chances to win. Belfast and The Power of the Dog led the way in total nominations for movie categories.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama