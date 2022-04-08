mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NO1-NOAH Teams Up With Summer Walker To Make Rated R Track "Bonjour"

Lawrencia Grose
April 08, 2022 15:44
NO1-NOAH/Columbia Records

Summer worked with her own artist, NO1-NOAH, to deliver a vibe.


NO1-NOAH is a singer from New York who quickly caught the attention of artist Summer Walker. So much so that back in 2020, the "Girls Need Love" songstress signed him to her own imprint. Under Interscope Records, Summer created Ghetto Records Imprint in an effort to support emerging artists.

Keeping her promise, not only did Summer bring him on, she also collabed with the singer. Their first piece of work was in 2020 on Summer's Life On Earth EPNow, the artists have switched roles. NO1-NOAH featured Summer on his latest single "Bonjour."

The song is nearly four minutes long and consists of a lot of explicit lyrics. It gives listeners both a 90's slow jam vibe along with a futuristic sound as it is filled with both melody and fast-paced drums. Since Summer is known for short records, her brief verse on the track was no surprise. Nonetheless, her sweet and soft voice brought a great aspect to the relaxing record.

The release of this single aims to preview NO1-NOAH'S upcoming album, You Should Come Over, which is set to drop on April 22.

Listen to the track now on Apple Music or Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

She gonna f*ck me and leave me
So she can tell her friends she don't need me
She don't wanna be too needy
She don't fall in love that easy

NO1-NOAH Summer Walker
