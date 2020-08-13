Summer Walker's Fun-Filled "White Tee" Video Features Impromptu Twerk Session

Summer Walker releases the new music video for "White Tee" with NO1-NOAH, featuring tons of quarantine fun with Smino, Sukihana, and more.

Summer Walker's new project Life On Earth may have gone underlooked by many but it definitely deserves some love on your end. Debuting within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the R&B star has just unleashed the video for "White Tee," continuing to roll out content.

As we hopefully near the release of a new album in 2020, Summer Walker is still focused on pushing her Life On Earth project, capturing that old-school MTV video vibe for "White Tee." Featuring NO1-NOAH, the video also has appearances from Smino, Sukihana, Mia Mercy, and more, watching on as Summer takes a dangerous trip on an ATV. Complete with impromptu twerk sessions and more fun-filled madness, this is the type of quarantine video that you just love to see.

Watch the new video from Summer Walker and NO1-NOAH above.