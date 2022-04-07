Amir Locke was fatally shot by a SWAT team officer who was executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in February. Now, Minnesota prosecutors have declined to file charges against the officer.

Locke was a 22-year-old Black man who was sleeping on a couch in his cousin's apartment on Feb 2, when officers conducted a no-knock procedure as part of an investigation into a homicide. Prosecutors stated the body camera video showed Locke pointing a gun at Officer Mark Hanneman, justifying deadly force. Locke's family argues that the footage suggests Locke was startled awake and that he reached for a gun that he was licensed to carry. Locke was shot a few seconds after authorities entered the apartment.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"After a thorough review of all available evidence... there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case," per a statement from the county attorney and state attorney general. Though Locke had the legal right to possess a firearm, prosecutors argued that his actions after officers entered the apartment constituted a threat. "These circumstances are such that an objectively reasonable officer in Officer Hanneman's position would have perceived an immediate threat of death or great bodily harm was reasonably likely to occur, and an objectively reasonable officer would not delay in using deadly force," the statement included.

Locke's mother, Karen Wells expressed her disgust with the decision. During a conference with attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, she stated that she will continue to put pressure on Minneapolis city leaders.

