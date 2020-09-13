NLE Choppa is undergoing some major changes. Not only on a musical level but personally, as well. He's adapted a holistic lifestyle, even launching a YouTube page documenting his journey with a plant-based diet. He's dropped the liquor and the weed and said that he won't be rapping about violence anymore. Some would say he's a new man and he's using his social media to spread the message.

Over the past few days, Twitter and social media as a whole have been going crazy for Travis Scott's new collaboration with McDonald's. The rapper's signature burger is essentially a quarter pounder with bacon and lettuce, along with a BBQ sauce on the side for his fries. Still, fans have been cruising up to the drive-thru telling employees that Cactus Jack sent them. As NLE Choppa has been preaching the benefits of a plant-based diet, he reminded people that the food you eat also has a way of messing with your mind.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Eat healthy man that food y’all eating can fucc with your mental too," he tweeted before reminding people how bad McDonald's is. "Put them Travis Scott burgers down go to the farmers market go eat some vegetables!! eat plant based foods!!"

Travis Scott's collaboration with McDonald's marks the corporation's first celebrity partnership since Michael Jordan launched the McJordan burger in 1992. McDonald's appears to have more of these celebrity collabs in place for the future in an attempt to appeal to a younger demographic who likely weren't even alive when the McJordan burger launched.

