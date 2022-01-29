Over the past few months, several different rappers have jumped on the bandwagon of semen retention, which is the practice of men not ejaculating during sex. Whether it be Kodak Black, Kevin Gates or, most recently, Joey Bada$$, the trend seems to be gaining momentum. Now, NLE Choppa looks to be on board as well.

In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Choppa told Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee that he is on the path to becoming disciplined enough to practice semen retention: "I went celibate for like a month, because I realized what having sex did to me. I realized how tired I was after having sex. You can have sex, but I feel like semen retention is the focus, because like I tell people all the time, one nut is equivalent to eight miles. You can run eight miles with one nut. It can make a whole life, so you know how powerful it is. You just can't just keep giving it to everybody."

NLE continued by asserting that most of the time when he doesn't finish during sex, it is not purposeful. But, he hopes to get to a point where he has discipline to practice semen retention. He and the Breakfast Club also Joey Bada$$ and Kevin Gates' similar views, and how Joey mentioned he can still orgasm without ejaculating.

Choppa said he struggled with this practice in November, his birth month, because Scorpios are known to be extra horny in November.

Choppa understands this is a strange decision, especially for a teenager like him, but he is determined to follow through: "For me to go celibate for a week is big for me. I know when I'm a good looking male, everybody wants you, everybody wants a piece of you. I'm young too, I'm still 19, so you still gotta live life. But, for me to be able to implement something so small, to me, like semen retention and celibacy at this age is huge because a lot of n****s just be looking at me crazy when I say that."

Check out what NLE Choppa had to say about celibacy and semen retention below.