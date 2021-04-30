NLE Choppa Issues A "Final Warning" On Fiery Single

A little over a week after declaring his GOAT status, NLE Choppa returns with a new single. The rapper has been sharing the shift in his lifestyle for months now, and on Thursday (April 29), Choppa shared information on his latest business venture. "I pre-made teas for y’all so you don’t have to make it yourself, just simply heat up and enjoy," he tweeted about his brand, NLE Teas. Aside from his tea efforts, NLE dropped of "Final Warning," his spitfire single where he delivers bossy bars.

If you think the track has a familiar sound to SpotemGottem's viral hit "Beat Box," it's because the production comes from the same artist, Damn E. Check out NLE Choppa's "Final Warning" and let us know if you think the rapper deserves the GOAT crown he recently bestowed upon himself.

Quotable Lyrics

See yo' homies on the drill, but they ain't never make it back

Shoot up the scat, we left it flat, he died on the impact

My shooter he a gym rat, but never mention 'til we crash

And put you on the news, and I bet his family viÐµwed that