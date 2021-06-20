mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Celebrates Father's Day With "Letter To My Daughter"

Alexander Cole
June 20, 2021 13:09
NLE Choppa showcases his maturity on his emotional new track "Letter To My Daughter."


NLE Choppa has been all about his growth over the last year. The artist has become much more spiritual and when it comes to his lyrics, Choppa is looking to leave his violent past behind. This is especially true in light of the fact that he recently had a daughter, and is now officially a father. He has massive responsibilities now and Choppa is determined to be the best father he can be. On his latest track "Letter To My Daughter," the artist embraces these responsibilities while also expressing his love for his child.

This song is a piano ballad that has Choppa offering up some raw and emotional lyrics that will certainly connect with all of the fathers out there. You can hear his love for his daughter poor through the lyrics and overall, this is one of Choppa's best songs to date. It's the perfect track for Father's Day, and we can't wait to hear more tracks like this from Choppa in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

In the back of the Rolls Royce you came to with your shoes on
Finna cop a Rolls Royce car seat for my new born
Baby girl, you're blessed because I know some kids who grew poor
Ain't seen you since the week that you was born, miss you in my arms

NLE Choppa
