mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa & BlocBoy JB Join Forces On "ChopBloc Pt. 2"

Aron A.
September 11, 2019 20:55
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

ChopBloc Pt. 2
NLE Choppa Feat. BlocBoy JB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NLE Choppa and BlocBoy JB are back at it again.


NLE Choppa has been buzzing heavily throughout the year. The success of "Shotta Flow" propelled him into the limelight and he tried to milk it with a part two, three and a remix of the original with Blueface. Another person he's worked closely with this year is BlocBoy JB who is a fellow Memphis native. It only made sense for the two to connect on "ChopBloc." Now, they reunite for "ChopBloc Pt. 2."

BlocBoy JB and NLE Choppa channel into that Three 6 horror vibes on this one. The production includes a haunting piano progression while NLE Choppa and BlocBoy JB recount horror tales from the streets. 

NLE Choppa's gained a lot of success this year but he hasn't released a project yet. Hopefully, we could expect a mixtape from him before the year ends.

Quotable Lyrics
Choppa, how many bodies you got?
Bitch, I got a lot
I put the Perc up in my Henny so you know I'm gettin' spinny
I leave yo' body in the old town road, just like I'm Billy

NLE Choppa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
NLE Choppa BlocBoy JB collab new song memphis
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NLE Choppa & BlocBoy JB Join Forces On "ChopBloc Pt. 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject