NLE Choppa & BlocBoy JB Join Forces On "ChopBloc Pt. 2"

NLE Choppa has been buzzing heavily throughout the year. The success of "Shotta Flow" propelled him into the limelight and he tried to milk it with a part two, three and a remix of the original with Blueface. Another person he's worked closely with this year is BlocBoy JB who is a fellow Memphis native. It only made sense for the two to connect on "ChopBloc." Now, they reunite for "ChopBloc Pt. 2."

BlocBoy JB and NLE Choppa channel into that Three 6 horror vibes on this one. The production includes a haunting piano progression while NLE Choppa and BlocBoy JB recount horror tales from the streets.

NLE Choppa's gained a lot of success this year but he hasn't released a project yet. Hopefully, we could expect a mixtape from him before the year ends.

Quotable Lyrics

Choppa, how many bodies you got?

Bitch, I got a lot

I put the Perc up in my Henny so you know I'm gettin' spinny

I leave yo' body in the old town road, just like I'm Billy