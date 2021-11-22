The rise of NFTs in hip-hop has opened up the gates for more artists to expand their income stream in the digital world. Though there's still confusion surrounding NFTs among most people, many are still banking on digital assets to appreciate in value in the future.

For those who are deeply into cryptocurrency, NFTs are likely on your radar.Nipsey Hussle expressed his enthusiasm surrounding cryptocurrency before his passing, encouraging more people to research the topic. Now, the TMC brand is bringing their own NFTs into the digital space, in collaboration with Blankos Block Party, a play-to-earn party game that's currently available on PC. The playable collection will be available in-game with options to upgrade, sell, or customize in the Mythical Marketplace.



Via TMC/Mythical

Per a press release, the collection includes:

TMC Crenshaw Blanko : This limited-edition Blanko pays homage to the iconic yellow and blue “Crenshaw” crewneck that launched The Marathon Clothing. (available for $65, with a time-limited sale from 3 p.m. PST to 3:10 PST)

TMC Stealth Blanko: Duck the haters and look good doing it. The TMC Stealth Blanko features a custom blacked-out Crenshaw fit with reflective accents. (available for $65, with a time-limited sale from 3:20 p.m. PST to 3:40 p.m. PST)

TMC Flag Bucket Hat: Show your hustle in this iconic piece of headwear available exclusively from TMC, available in Red or Stealth colorways. ($20, with 1500 of each color available)

“We at The Marathon Clothing are excited to be a part of this collab,” said Samiel Asghedom. “This NFT collection is definitely something that Nipsey Hussle would have been a part of. His forward-thinking and his love for innovation kept him at the forefront of all new technology. The family is honored to continue moving the brand further down the path he paved.”

Along with the collection, Mythical will also partner with Neighborhood Nip Foundation to bring awareness of blockchain and gaming to Black and Brown youth in South Central L.A.

