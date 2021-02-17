Yesterday, fans were dealt a sad reminder of Nipsey Hussle's death as his debut studio album Victory Lap celebrated its third anniversary. Amidst all the wistful reminiscing, with some even declaring that the project had aged gracefully into classic status, the sad reality that we'd never receive a sophomore project was quick to sink in. And from the sound of it, Nipsey had big plans for his second album, having reached out to the legendary group Dead Prez to discuss his future roadmap.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images -- Stic.Man and M1 of Dead Prez

As reported by Complex, Cipha Sounds Peter Rosenberg recently chopped it up with Stic.Man of Dead Prez on the Juan Ep Is Dead podcast, where Stic revealed that Nipsey shared his plans to deliver three albums, in order to fulfill his existing contract with Atlantic Records. "I had a conversation with Nipsey Hussle before he passed," explained Stic. "Not even a year before he passed. He had just solidified a deal with Atlantic, and he hit me on the Gram. He was like, 'I was trying to get in touch with you.' I'm like, Oh Nip? Boom."

"I hit him up, and we got on a jet," continues Stic. "We had an hour-long conversation about what he had been trying to do up to that point as an independent, and how he wanted his situation to be with Atlantic. He had made it to some certain personal goals he had. What he wanted to talk to me about was his three-album mission. He was going to do Victory Lap, he was going to do another album, and he would do a final album he'd owe Atlantic called The Spook Who Sat By The Door." For those who don't know, the title is an allusion to Sam Greenlee’s 1969 novel of the same name.

"He told me he wanted to redo Let's Get Free, and wanted our permission," reveals Stic. "He really wanted our permission to sample, and really redo it for what he called his generation. And all the admiration he had for that record, we just had a heart-to-heart back and forth. Obviously, we didn't get to go there, but I want to speak to the heart Nip had."

Check out the conversation below.