Everybody's favorite unofficial holiday is on the horizon, and it looks like Nike will be releasing yet another marijuana-inspired Dunk to celebrate the 4/20 festivities. According to sneaker source @SoleByJC, a "Strawberry Cough" Nike SB Dunk High is expected to release in the coming weeks, joining previous pro-weed Dunks such as the "Skunk," "Cheech and Chong" and "White Widow" colorways.

Todd Bratrud, the Nike designer behind the "Skunk" Nike SB Dunk High and "White Widow" Nike SB Dunk Mid, is the man behind the forthcoming "Strawberry Cough" design, which is inspired by the popular strain of weed. As a play on the strawberry name, the kicks come equipped with a textured red upper highlighted by leafy green detailing on the Nike swoosh and heel, as well as a coughing strawberry logo on the heel and insoles.

No word on whether or not this particular pair includes a stash spot for all of your 4/20 necessities but we expect to learn more information regarding the release sooner than later.