Nike has a plethora of team-inspired React Element 55 colorways in the works, ranging from the NCAA pack to the newly unveiled NFL collection.

The latter will feature 12 different colorways as a nod to the following NFL franchises: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Nike

As always, each of the kicks are grounded by Nike's innovative React cushioning.

Per Nike:

"Owing its geometric design to data drawn from everyday athletes, the React Element features original technology that took comfort to the cutting edge. Starting with a pressure map that tested individuals who walk heavily throughout the day, designers then drilled holes into the points where feet experience the most fatigue in the soles for unparalleled comfort."

A release date has not yet been announced, but it is believed that the Nike React Element 55 NFL collection (each priced at $160) will release in October alongside NCAA colorways such as the Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions and USC Trojans.

Check out all 12 NFL colorways below, courtesy of Nike.

Nike React Element 55 Atlanta Falcons

Nike React Element 55 Chicago Bears

Nike React Element 55 Dallas Cowboys

Nike React Element 55 Denver Broncos

Nike React Element 55 Green Bay Packers

Nike React Element 55 Minnesota Vikings

Nike React Element 55 New England Patriots

Nike React Element 55 New York Giants

Nike React Element 55 Oakland Raiders

Nike React Element 55 Philadelphia Eagles

Nike React Element 55 Pittsburgh Steelers

Nike React Element 55 Seattle Seahawks