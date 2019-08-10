Nike's popular React Element 55 silhouette is reportedly slated to release in a Florida State colorway just in time for the start of college football season.

In addition to the FSU-themed burgundy and gold colorway, the special edition kicks come equipped with Florida State Seminoles branding on the tongue and instep, as well as the insole.

Nike React Element 55 FSU/Nike

According to Nike, the popular Nike Epic React Element silhouette came to form as a result of data collected from everyday athletes, and those who walk heavily throughout the day.

"Owing its geometric design to data drawn from everyday athletes, the React Element features original technology that took comfort to the cutting edge. Starting with a pressure map that tested individuals who walk heavily throughout the day, designers then drilled holes into the points where feet experience the most fatigue in the soles for unparalleled comfort."

A release date for the FSU colorway has not yet been announced but you can expect the kicks to launch in the coming weeks, as the Seminoles Football team kicks off the 2019 season at home against Boise State on August 31. Continue scrolling for additional images and stay tuned for more details.

Nike React Element 55 FSU/Nike

Nike React Element 55 FSU/Nike

Nike React Element 55 FSU/Nike

Nike React Element 55 FSU/Nike