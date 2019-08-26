Nike will be releasing several collegiate React Element 55 colorways in the very near future, including iterations for the USC Trojans and FSU Seminoles supporters.

Additionally, the Nike React Element 55 will also be arriving in a navy and white rendition inspired by the Penn State Nittany Lions. Similar to the aforementioned colorways, the "Penn State" Nike React Element 55 comes equipped with Penn State text on the tongue along with a team logo on the insole and PSU stamped on the instep.

Nike React Element 55 Penn State/Nike

Per Nike:

"Owing its geometric design to data drawn from everyday athletes, the React Element features original technology that took comfort to the cutting edge. Starting with a pressure map that tested individuals who walk heavily throughout the day, designers then drilled holes into the points where feet experience the most fatigue in the soles for unparalleled comfort."

A release date for the Nike React Element 55 Penn State ($130) has not yet been announced, but I'd expect the kicks to arrive in the coming days as the Nittany Lions kickoff the 2019 season at Beaver Stadium against Idaho on August 31.

